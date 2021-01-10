Iggy Azalea Just Shared the Cutest Photo of Son Onyx

✖

Iggy Azalea just shared another adorable photo of her infant son, Onyx. As Hollywood Life reported, the "Fancy" singer took to her Instagram Story on Jan. 8 in order to post a photo of her young son. She confirmed in June 2020 that she welcomed her first child with her then-boyfriend Playboi Carti. Azalea and Carti have since split.

In the photo, Azalea's son dons the cutest smile for the camera. Baby Onyx can be seen wearing a brown sweater while sitting in his stroller to pose for the snap. The rapper captioned the photo with, "Me & You 4 ever n ever." As previously mentioned, Azalea confirmed in June that she gave birth to her first child. At the time, she shared that she was hesitant to share the happy news because she did not want to draw attention away from important issues such as the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. But, she couldn't help but officially introduce the world to her son, whom she named Onyx.

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," Azalea wrote. "I want to make his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words." Months after announcing the news about her son, it was reported that the rapper and Carti split. To announce that news, Azalea wrote on her Instagram Story, "You lost a real 1!!!! People take loyalty for granted & that's why I'd rather be alone." She later clarified, "What I meant last night was that I'm raising my son alone and I'm not in a relationship."

Azalea and Carti's relationship took a dramatic turn at the end of 2020, as the "Black Widow" singer accused her ex of not spending Christmas with his son. She also claimed that Carti has been refusing to sign baby Onyx's birth certificate and that she was not "allowed back" into the home that they once shared together. Azalea continued, “This man was in philly playing PS5 mid pandemic the day my son was born even tho it was a scheduled c section. I had onyx alone completely cause he was my only visitor approved with Covid. We lived together at that time. And even tho onyx was a PLANNED baby, that we both wanted. On some weirdo sh-t he has still refused to sign his birth certificate. He’s 9months old. Won’t even give his son he claims to care so much about his own last name.” Days later, Azalea wrote on Twitter that after expressing this information publicly, she and Carti spoke about the matter and are in a much better place in their co-parenting relationship.