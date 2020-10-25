Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti Break up 5 Months After Son's Birth, Shares First Photos of Infant

✖

Rapper Iggy Azalea just announced her breakup with fellow rapper Playboi Carti, the father of her son Onyx Carter. The couple welcomed Onyx in June, after months of Azalea denying rumors she was pregnant. At the time, Azalea said she did not announce her pregnancy to protect her son's privacy.

The "Fancy" rapper, 30, shared a brief message on her Instagram Story Sunday, reports The Daily Mail. "What I meant last night was that I'm raising my son alone and I'm not in a relationship," she wrote. Hours earlier, she hinted her relationship with Playboi Carti was over, writing, "You lost a real 1!!!! People take loyalty for granted & that's why I'd rather be alone."

Azalea and Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, started dating in 2018. They briefly split in December 2019, only to reunite. Earlier this year, there were rumors Azalea was pregnant, but she tried to keep fans off the trail by publishing a photo of herself with washboard abs in May. It was clearly an older photo, as on June 10, she revealed she did welcome a son.

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," Azalea wrote in another Instagram Story message. "I want to make his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words." Since then, Azalea has shared very little information about her son. Just over a month after the baby was born, she finally shared his name, confirming it is Onyx. On Saturday, she shared two photos of herself with Onyx after the breakup, adding just an angel baby emoji in the caption.

Azalea and Carti, 24, met in 2018 while she was touring. In an interview with Fader over the summer, Carti and Azalea said they moved from Los Angeles to Atlanta together and he supports "everything" she does. Fans also speculated that the two got engaged when Azalea was seen wearing a massive diamond ring. However, they never responded to the speculation.

Azalea is best known for her 2014 single "Fancy," which was an international success and featured on her first album The New Classic. She finally released her follow-up, In My Defense, in 2019 and is preparing to release another album, End of an Era, this year. She released the new album's lead single, "Dance Like Nobody's Watching," in August.