Iggy Azalea Reveals Son's Name

On June 10, Iggy Azalea announced that she was a mom, sharing that she and Playboi Carti had a new son. At the time of her big news reveal, Azalea didn’t share the name of the child. That has since changed as the “Fancy” singer let out the secret on Instagram on Tuesday.

The new parents chose to name their son Onyx Carter. Before letting the cat out of the bag, many of her followers were attempting to guess the name. Some speculated she had name him Gilbert, but she even shut that down in the comments earlier in the week. The news of her son’s name was revealed in an image that simply read, “Amethyst & Onyx,” with the former being her real name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jul 14, 2020 at 11:54am PDT

In the initial Instagram post in which she told the world of her new son, Azalea said the reason she “kept waiting” to share the news was that she was waiting for the right time. She admitted she was “anxious” at revealing the news because she hopes to keep her son’s life private. She added that she “wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.” Her pregnancy remained fairly quiet as she never made any official announcement and news only slowly trickled out because of speculation and rumors growing that her and Playboy Carti were expecting. She even went as far as to share pictures of her showing off her abs to keep people guessing the whole time.

The couple began dating in 2018 and announced that they had moved in together this past December. Playboi Carti spoke about his relationship with Azalea in an interview with Fader. He said the two connected instantly and that once they began talking, “I just cut off everybody. It was over with.” He shared that he’s her biggest cheerleader, supporting everything she does.

Azalea dropped her debut album, “The New Classic,” in 2014, which included her most popular song, “Fancy,” along with its first single, “Work.” Her second album had some hiccups along the way, taking nearly five years to release in 2019. She was named the Billboard Breakout Star in 2014, later winning at that same award show for best music video for “Fancy.” She also teamed up with Ariana Grande to produce “Problem” which also was nominated that same year for Best Music Video.