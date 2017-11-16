Brooke Hogan Speaks out About Body-Shaming After Being Called a ‘Tranny’

Brooke Hogan might have grown up on television with her family’s reality show Hogan Knows Best, but as the daughter of WWE star Hulk Hogan, she has faced her fair share of body shaming over the years.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Hogan shared that while she’s been subjected to plenty of negative comments, she isn’t bothered by the naysayers any longer.

“I’ve gotten, ‘Her jaw could crush rocks,’ and ‘She’s so tall she looks like a tranny,’” Hogan said.

Despite the hate, the 29-year-old isn’t letting the negativity stop her and is set to help others on her new Amazon show, The Fashion Hero, in which ordinary people compete to model for top fashion designers.

“I’ve been called everything, so I personally connected to this mission, and I just think it’s so cool that we can start changing how people define beauty,” Hogan said of the show. “Because kids are literally killing themselves, or developing eating disorders, trying to fit into a box. We’re not all mannequins. There’s no possible way that we could live up to that standard. So it was like a passion project for me.”

She added that one woman’s story particularly resonated with her.

“There was a girl who kind of went through something similar that was on the show, her name was Stacy, and she was telling me that people would call her Mount Everest, because she was kind of a bigger, taller girl,” Hogan explained. “And she just started crying and I just instantly started feeling my 13-year-old self coming through even though I was supposed to be mentoring these people. I just cried every single day on set, it was like a baby being born every day.”

Hogan added that she knows genetics play a huge part in the way her body looks.

“Being Hulk Hogan’s daughter, you definitely don’t come out 110 lbs. and petite,” she said with a laugh. “It’s always been that I’m muscular, I’m 5’10”.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mizzhogan