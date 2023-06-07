Hoda Kotb Shares First Photo of Daughter Hope Following Her Hospitalization

Hoda Kotb's 3-year-old daughter Hope is all smiles months after being hospitalized in the ICU for a mystery illness. The TODAY show anchor took to Instagram Tuesday to share the first photo of her youngest daughter since she fell ill earlier this year, posting a picture of Hope grinning while sitting next to her 6-year-old sister Haley. Kotb is also in the snap, which she captioned with a heart, beaming as she poses alongside TODAY contributor Karen Swensen and her daughter, Catherine.

The I Really Needed This Today author first shared some of the details of her daughter's health struggles after taking a lengthy hiatus from the NBC morning show in February to handle a "family health matter." Returning to TODAY on March 6, Kotb revealed through tears that Hope had been in the ICU "for a few days" and hospitalized for "more than a week." The NBC personality continued, "I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."

Kotb continued that she felt "blessed and grateful" throughout the worst of it. "I'm over the moon that she's home," she shared. "And I can't believe how amazing people are. Like, that's the thing I learned through all this; the nurses who stood by her all the way, the nurses who checked on her constantly, the doctors who came in, the people who took care of us. And I felt like we were held. ...Anyone who's ever gone through an illness with a child, boy, I thought I understood you, but I didn't, until you're sitting in that position."

The journalist has yet to reveal specifics of Hope's health struggles but did share more on Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast. "To watch her go through a difficult time at just 3 years old is really tough for any parent because you're helpless," Kotb said. "But I think you realize just how incredibly resilient and strong she is. I think sometimes you learn life's lessons from the most amazing places." In May, Kotb told PEOPLE at the Webby Awards in New York that it would be a "longer road" for Hope, but that she was doing "much better."