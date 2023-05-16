Hoda Kotb Gives Health Update on Daughter Hope Following Health Scare

Hoda Kotb's 3-year-old daughter Hope is doing "much better" after her health scare. Kotb opened up about the "longer road" she and her family are going on in regard to the toddler's health in an interview with PEOPLE Monday at the Webby Awards in New York, where she was awarded Best Interview/Talk Show Podcast for Making Space with Hoda Kotb.

"Hope's doing much better, much better," the Today show host said at the time. "I think it's going to be a longer road, but she is doing great." The journalist continued that Hope is "a happy child," which is the most important thing to her right now, adding that her 6-year-old daughter Haley is a "really supportive big sister." As for what's ahead for her family, Kotb shared, "We have figured out kind of a rhythm and life throws all kinds of curve balls at you and it's sort of like what do you do with it, and it's funny because no matter what you go through if you look over to the left or over to the right, someone else is going through something much more difficult. ...So we say count our blessings, let's move forward, let's have a real fun summer, and let's just keep it rolling."

Kotb returned to TODAY on March 6 after spending weeks away tending to her daughter. "My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week," the I've Loved You Since Forever author explained upon her return. "I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."

The NBC personality continued that she felt "blessed and grateful: really, really, really grateful" throughout her tough times. "I'm over the moon that she's home," she explained. "And I can't believe how amazing people are. Like, that's the thing I learned through all this; the nurses who stood by her all the way, the nurses who checked on her constantly, the doctors who came in, the people who took care of us. And I felt like we were held. ...Anyone who's ever gone through an illness with a child, boy, I thought I understood you, but I didn't, until you're sitting in that position."