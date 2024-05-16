Sophie Turner Reveals One Major Aspect She Hated About Being Married to Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner opened up about her divorce from Joe Jonas this week in a new interview with British Vogue, and she didn't hold anything back. The 28-year-old actress said that she didn't enjoy feeling like a de facto "groupie" for The Jonas Brothers. However, Turner said that her husband wasn't the one who made her feel that way.

Turner said that she felt very welcomed by the Jonas family, but that didn't mean she always loved the dynamic. She said: "There was a lot of attention on the three bothers, and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that. It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that's nothing to do with him – in no way did he make me feel like that – it was just that the perception of us was as the groupes in the band."

In this feature-length interview published on Wednesday, Turner recapped her romance with Jonas from the beginning. She said that she never got much of a chance to date as a teenager between school, shooting Game of Thrones and her overprotective older brothers. For all intents and purposes, she said her first date with Jonas was the first date of her life. She was 20 years old while Jonas was 26, and they got engaged about a year later. They then eloped in Las Vegas on a whim before holding a more traditional wedding ceremony that summer.

"It was really surreal, like a fever dream," Turner said. "Because he was older than me, I just felt like I was really taken care of, to the point I came back home and didn't know how to do anything for myself." Turner later said that she felt "like a little bird trapped in a gilded cage," and that issues like women's reproductive rights and school shootings prompted her to want to leave the U.S.

In general, Turner didn't have much negative to say about Jonas. She said: "I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They're the real victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can. I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all I can ask for."

The details of her divorce are still murky, and salacious rumors are still rampant, but Turner seemed optimistic about the strides she and her family are making. Her divorce from Jonas has had some major legal developments recently, so it may be over sooner rather than later.