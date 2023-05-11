Hilary Duff Reveals She Follows Gwyneth Paltrow's Controversial Diet: 'I Try to Starve Off My Hunger'

Hilary Duff is wading into hot waters, revealing in a new interview that she follows a controversial diet for which Gwyneth Paltrow has drawn criticism in the past. On Molly Sims' Lipstick on the Rim podcast on Tuesday, Duff, 35, dished on how and what she eats.

She said she follows a dietary regime that includes intermittent fasting and admittedly, not a whole lot of food. "Sometimes I try to — you know, Gwyneth's in trouble for saying this — but sometimes I try to just drink coffee in the morning and starve off my hunger," the How I Met Your Father actress revealed, admitting that she "wake[s] up really hungry."

Paltrow was criticized in March after she detailed her own eating habits during an appearance on Dr. Will Cole's The Art of Being Well podcast. At the time, she said, "I usually eat something [at] about 12. And in the morning, I'll have some things that won't spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days... And then, for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to Paleo. So, lots of vegetables. It's really important for me to support my detox."

Paltrow was certified for appearing to promote a meal plan that echoes disordered eating, but she clarified that the diet was doctor-approved following her battle with the coronavirus. "The way [my "long COVID" symptoms] manifest for me is very high levels of inflammation over time," Paltrow said during an Instagram Story Q&A on March 17. "I've been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory, lots of vegetables, cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs ... and it's been working really well."

"This is not to say that, you know, I eat this way all day, every day," Paltrow continued. "And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals. I also have days where I eat whatever I want, French fries or whatever. But my baseline really has been to try to eat healthy."

Duff's diet doesn't sound as extreme as Paltrow's; she said she's "obsessed with those cauliflower rounds" that she likes to cook in her air fryer until they're crispy. She said she will pair that with egg salad or avocado. She also said that while she tries to eat clean she also admits that she'll sometimes stray from her diet while getting her kids' school lunches packed. "If we're being honest, yeah, I eat a chicken nugget in the morning while I'm packing lunches and there's one left over," she said. "Pop it down the hatch!"

Duff has opened up about her struggles with an eating disorder she faced when she was 17. The Lizzie McGuire star told Women's Health last year that she felt pressured for her body to look a certain way because she was a young actress. "Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, 'I am on camera and actresses are skinny,'" she said at the time. "It was horrifying."