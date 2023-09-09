Ashton Kutcher's Gross 'Punk'd' Comment About Then-Underage Hilary Duff and Olsen Twins Resurfaces

Ashton Kutcher is getting some blowback on social media after some of his questionable comments about Hilary Duff alongside Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen circa 2003 that haven't aged well have started making the rounds on the internet as of late. Kutcher made the remark back when he hosted the popular MTV show Punk'd, which was basically a series of practical jokes he would play on celebrities for a bit of fun. When Duff was just 15, she appeared on the show and was made to believe the car she was learning to drive had been stolen. During a confessional, Kutcher stated about Duff: "Hilary Duff. I huff, and I puff, and I blow the Duff down! Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire, she also has an album out. She's going to be in a movie called Cheaper by the Dozen... And she's one of the girls that we're all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins."

It is unfortunate for Kutcher that the exact snippet of footage in which he made the questionable remark has recently been re-shared on Twitter (now X) and viewed over five million times. It goes without saying that people had their own thoughts about it. One person commented beneath the post: "Ugh! Who else remembers how unapologetically creepy dudes were about girls' finally turning 18!' The early 2000s were wild! (As in gross)." Another echoed: "I'm old enough to remember an internet countdown to the Olsen Twins' 18 birthday It was a gross era." One user wrote, "90's and early 2000's creeping at it's finest. Hard to blame just Ashton Kutcher when literally gossip and tabloids were having this exact same tone towards Duff and others. It's not a singular person problem it's a society problem."

ashton kutcher is a slime ball pic.twitter.com/6ZOQ70Vf21 — riley (@princess_antifa) September 9, 2023

Coincidentally (or creepily), Kutcher and Duff would reunite as love interests around a decade later on season 10 of Kutcher's CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men. In the episode, a party girl named Stacey (Duff) tries to flirt with Walden (Kutcher), but he only has eyes for Stacy's worldly grandmother, played by Marilu Henner, and Walden figures that he must date Stacey before he can get to her. However, Duff said she enjoyed playing the role, praising Ashton Kutcher and calling him "a really deep guy." In addition, she said, "My character was trying to real hard, though, and she kept getting declined!" "It was a blast," she said. "I am obviously obsessed with the show — the writers are incredible, the actors are incredible on that show. And I got to play a crazy, drunk party girl who's Ashton Kutcher's girlfriend!"