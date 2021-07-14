Hilary Duff Reveals Intimate Photos From Daughter's Home Birth

✖

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma welcomed daughter Mae in March, and Duff told fans on Instagram this week that she was "Feeling ready to share some photos of Mae Mae’s birth day!!!" The actress opted to welcome Mae via a water birth at home, and she shared a series of photos of herself preparing to welcome her daughter, getting support from Koma and her doula, Molly Bernard.

"For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system," Duff began her caption. "The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power." The Younger star gave credit to Koma, who she called "the most calm anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls," and her "extraordinary" doula, "who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet" and "quite enjoyed the fact that I was sitting on doggy puddle pads as my water had broken hours before." Duff's own mom was also present "to make all the snacks and watch with a big nervous smile as her baby brings her a new grandbaby earthside."

"The help that I have to support my other children while I am not able is maybe the most comforting thought of all," she continued. "All hands on deck. Forever lol. This is hard work…every way a woman brings a baby in is. From getting pregnant, to c-sections, hospital or home births, the breast feeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confidant, kind citizens of the world. It’s completely consuming. A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure…So cheers almighty mothers. You make mountains move daily."

Baby Mae joined Duff and Koma's 2-year-old daughter Banks and Duff's 8-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. The actress announced Mae's arrival with a black-and-white family photo on March 27, three days after her daughter's birth. "Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," she wrote.

Bernard, who is also Duff's Younger co-star, told Entertainment Tonight in June that helping her friend with Mae's birth changed her life. "I came to L.A. to be here for her birth," she said. "It was amazing. She's the strongest, most graceful, fierce person I've ever met in my life. It permanently changed my life watching her do that."