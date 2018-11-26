Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma recently welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Banks. The road to starting their family has been one obscured by a few small roadblocks, but the two singers eventually made it through.

Continue scrolling to learn more about Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s relationship timeline — including how they met and how they ended up together after a brief breakup.

2015

Duff and Koma hit it off in 2015, a year after she split from ex-husband Mike Comrie, with whom she shares son Luca. They met while collaborating on Duff’s album, Breathe In. Breathe Out.

“They had great chemistry in the studio,” a source close to Duff told Us Weekly at the time. “Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute.”

December 2016

However, Duff confirmed in October 2016 that she was dating fitness trainer Jason Walsh when she shared a photo of the two of them kissing on Instagram. “Date night with J,” she captioned the photo at the time.

The relationship didn’t last long; just two months after going public, PEOPLE reported that she and Walsh broke up due to conflicting schedules. “They weren’t on the same page,” a source said. “He wants to move to New York, but her life is in L.A.”

January 2017

Duff and Koma made their red carpet debut in January 2017 at a party for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Over the next few months, the new couple was spotted hanging out together several times — including on Valentine’s Day, when they celebrated with a lavish beach getaway at the Four Seasons in Costa Rica.

March – December 2017

Duff and the “Kisses Back” singer briefly split in March 2017. In July, she was seen sharing some major PDA with business executive Ely Sandvik, enjoying each other’s company at a Malibu beach.

“They played cards on the beach, hugged and kissed each other a lot. They were both very friendly and talked with everyone,” a source told E! News.

The split from Koma lasted for just a few months, as Duff hinted that they were back together in October when she shared photos of them together on Instagram.

“Since Matt got back from tour, they’ve been seeing each other again,” a source told E! News in October. “Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn’t work out the first time around so now that he’s back they picked up right where they left off.”

In December 2017, Duff confirmed her relationship with Koma on The Talk, revealing that it was the third time they had gotten back together. She said that “it’s going so great.”

“Timing is such a big deal and third time’s a charm!” she continued. “I think that, you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not so much damage done, then it can always work out again.”

March 2018

In March 2018, a year after they had briefly split, the pair announced that they had adopted an elderly dog. “Hey guys! We adopted an old dog,” the Lizzie McGuire alum captioned a sweet Instagram photo at the time. “Thank you so much @loveleorescue #welovelucy.”

Koma also announced the news, writing, “I Love Lucy and she…looks fairly indifferent towards me. I will Ricky Ricardo her heart.”

June 2018

The two continued sharing cute photos with Lucy and Luca. In June 2018, they shocked fans when Duff announced her pregnancy.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” she captioned a photo featuring her baby bump.

Over the next few months, Duff shared pregnancy updates with her fans and even went on a babymoon vacation with Luca in Maui.

October 2018

Duff revealed in October 2018 that baby Banks had safely entered the world. “Banks Violet Barr,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her and Koma cuddling their newborn. “This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

Koma, who became a first-time dad with Banks’ arrival, shared a photo holding his daughter. He joked about his and Duff’s relationship in the caption, writing, “She said she didn’t want a serious boyfriend lol.”