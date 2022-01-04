Celebrity Parents

Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Reacts to Daughter’s Car Seat Controversy

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma has reacted to the recent controversy surrounding the couple’s daughter not riding in a car seat. Over on Instagram, Koma dropped some replies to comments about the video, in which his 3-year-old daughter Banks appeared to not be riding in a car seat while in the back of a moving vehicle. “You are truly a hero for speaking up,” Koma wrote to one critic.

He later commented to someone else, “You’re the kind of person who cuts up a kid’s Apple sauce, hey?” Another user made a “narcissistic” comment about the child, to which Koma responded, “You’re [a] 50+ woman calling a 3-year-old a narcissist.” At this time, it appears that Duff has not issued a statement on the controversy.

The Lizzie McGuire actress found herself being mom-shamed online this week after Banks was seen without being in a car seat. Over on Instagram, Duff’s former Younger co-star Molly Bernard shared a video of herself riding in the backseat of a car, with Banks sitting next to her. Many Instagram users noticed that Banks appeared to be sitting in the moving vehicle without being in a child’s car seat or booster seat, which is a safety requirement for all states.

“Child endangerment. California law requires children in a car seat or a booster depending on age/height and weight,” one person commented. “She’s adorable but shouldn’t she be in a booster seat?” Someone else asked. “You do realize that Britney Spears had her kids taken away from her for not having her kids be in a booster seat. Be better,” another concerned user commented.

One person offered a different perspective, stating that they were pretty sure it looked like Banks was sitting in a booster, but added that it could still be unsafe for a child her age. “While yes I agree the seatbelt should be properly worn it definitely looks like she is in a booster,” the user wrote. “It is clear that this precious girl loves Molly and that there is no bad intent here. I’m sure this will be used as a learning experience but for people to be calling for a CPS investigation that is really far to take this.”

