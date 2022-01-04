Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Reacts to Daughter’s Car Seat Controversy

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma has reacted to the recent controversy surrounding the couple’s daughter not riding in a car seat. Over on Instagram, Koma dropped some replies to comments about the video, in which his 3-year-old daughter Banks appeared to not be riding in a car seat while in the back of a moving vehicle. “You are truly a hero for speaking up,” Koma wrote to one critic.

He later commented to someone else, “You’re the kind of person who cuts up a kid’s Apple sauce, hey?” Another user made a “narcissistic” comment about the child, to which Koma responded, “You’re [a] 50+ woman calling a 3-year-old a narcissist.” At this time, it appears that Duff has not issued a statement on the controversy.

The Lizzie McGuire actress found herself being mom-shamed online this week after Banks was seen without being in a car seat. Over on Instagram, Duff’s former Younger co-star Molly Bernard shared a video of herself riding in the backseat of a car, with Banks sitting next to her. Many Instagram users noticed that Banks appeared to be sitting in the moving vehicle without being in a child’s car seat or booster seat, which is a safety requirement for all states.

“Child endangerment. California law requires children in a car seat or a booster depending on age/height and weight,” one person commented. “She’s adorable but shouldn’t she be in a booster seat?” Someone else asked. “You do realize that Britney Spears had her kids taken away from her for not having her kids be in a booster seat. Be better,” another concerned user commented.

One person offered a different perspective, stating that they were pretty sure it looked like Banks was sitting in a booster, but added that it could still be unsafe for a child her age. “While yes I agree the seatbelt should be properly worn it definitely looks like she is in a booster,” the user wrote. “It is clear that this precious girl loves Molly and that there is no bad intent here. I’m sure this will be used as a learning experience but for people to be calling for a CPS investigation that is really far to take this.”