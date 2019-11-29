Hilary Duff Reveals 13-Month-Old Daughter Ate Dirt During Thanksgiving Family Photo

Hilary Duff’s 1-year-old daughter, Banks Violet Bair, had a little something extra with her Thanksgiving dinner. On Thursday, the Lizzie McGuire star took to Instagram with a post-feast snap of herself and fiancé Matthew Koma as well as her two children – 7-year-old Luca Cruz, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comie, and little Banks – revealing that her toddler decided to snack on a little dirt.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING. Banks just ate dirt,” Duff captioned the snapshot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, Banks, whom Duff earlier this year joked “loves germs” after she played in the dog’s water dish, could be seen with dirt surrounding her mouth. The little one had her hair pulled back into a tiny ponytail that was adorned with a butterfly clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Nov 28, 2019 at 5:13pm PST

The hilarious confession, which proved to be relatable among other parents, garnered plenty of laughs from those who sounded off in the comments section of the post.

“I kept trying to wipe my screen thinking it had something on it…but then I read your caption,” one fan commented. “Banks is building up her immune system.”

“My favorite thanksgiving caption of the day,” another joked.

“God made dirt, dirt don’t hurt! Plus I guess it’s better than paint chips?!” wrote a third.

“All that good food and you eat dirt, Banks [laughing out loud],” added another.

While Banks seemed to have a hankering for dirt on Thursday, just a month ago she was chowing down on some cake as she celebrated her first birthday. After having first been linked in early 2017 and rekindling their romance not long after, Duff and Koma welcomed their Banks, their first child together, in October of 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on Nov 4, 2019 at 1:55pm PST

To celebrate her first birthday, the actor and her fiancé snapped a few pictures of Banks post-cake bash, the little one covered with frosting. Duff also wrote an emotional note on her own account to mark the occasion.

“What a year. You made mommy a mommy again, you made daddy a daddy (the absolute best) you made bruvah a brother (the absolute best),” Duff wrote. “You are spirited and funny and brave and edible and we are so lucky that on this day one year ago you made your arrival and made our family the four pack that we are! Happy birthday beautiful…you get all the birthday cake today!”

In his own post, Koma reflected on the “joy, love, laughter and life” that their daughter has brought into their lives, writing that “being your father is truly the greatest gift of my life.”