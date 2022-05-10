Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Reveal Sex of Upcoming Baby

✖

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together. On Monday, they revealed the sex of the upcoming addition to their family, per Entertainment Tonight. The Baldwins revealed that they were expecting another child in late March.

On Instagram, Hilaria shared a video of the entire family learning the news about the couple's seventh child (Alec also has an adult daughter, Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger). The video featured Alec and the pair's children — Carmen, Leonardo, Rafael, Romeo, Eduardo, and Lucia — sharing their "hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice" for the baby. Of course, it also featured the news that Alec and Hilaria are set to welcome another baby girl. In her caption for the clip, Hilaria not only discussed welcoming their seventh baby, but she also addressed how they wanted the gender reveal to be different this time around.

"It's always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around," Hilaria wrote. She went on to acknowledge some of the questions she's facing as they prepare to welcome another baby Baldwin, writing, "What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? Perhaps nothing that we can define. We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self."

As previously mentioned, Alec and Hilaria shared the news about their expanding family in March. Hilaria referred to her latest pregnancy as a "surprise," as they previously thought that their family was "complete" with their six children. On social media, she wrote that after a series of "ups and downs" that they've experienced over the years, they received the exciting news that another baby Baldwin is on the way this fall. Hilaria continued to caption a video of the couple sharing the news with their children with, "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise. I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids-as you can see; they are super excited!"