Ireland Baldwin Reveals Father Alec's Mindset After Halyna Hutchins' Shooting Video Released by Police

Ireland Baldwin is once again speaking out about her father in the wake of his involvement in the tragic shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. Alec Baldwin was the person holding the gun at the time of the accident and can be seen worrying over the situation in bodycam footage released by police this week.

According to Baldwin's daughter, the actor is "suffering tremendously" after the shooting, adding that the ongoing investigation has to be "distressing" for the 30 Rock star.

Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland says he's 'suffering tremendously' in wake of Halyna Hutchins' death https://t.co/Hnl3h0aNwZ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 28, 2022

Ireland Baldwin's comments come on the latest Red Table Talk, appearing alongside her mother, Kim Basinger, and discussing their relationship amid talk of the Rust film set tragedy. Baldwin discussed her own issues with her father and how the reaction to the Rust tragedy has flipped a switch for her.

"I was more angry, like at people's responses ... I was in full defense mode," Baldwin noted while saying that the situation has forced her to deal with her own anxiety issues. "He deals with anxiety greatly, but he's someone who grew up in a family that would suppress that as well, or tell him he's weak for feeling that way," she said. "There's things I would go to my father for, but if I ever even tried to have this conversation in any way with him, I don't think he would be able to really absorb any of it.

"He can't really sympathise as much with it, but it's not his fault, and he's gotten way better," she continued. "I mean I think he really suppressed his anxiety like up until pretty recently. He's really been dealing with things that kind of have been thrown at him. He's been forced to finally deal with these things."

The daughter's comments are balanced with the blunt, sober look back through Baldwin's ex-wife Kim Basinger. She was not afraid to be frank about their past together, giving a spirited response about seeing eye-to-eye with her ex.

"Eye to eye?" Basinger asked in response. "No. No, that was not – Alec's a funny one. We're all fine and we all get along, whatever. But he's been – but he's a challenge." The appearance comes as video from the scene and at the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office was released, capturing Baldwin's reaction to the news Hutchins had died. Bodycam footage from the scene was also released, angering the family and estate of the late cinematographer.