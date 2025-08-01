High-Profile ‘The Voice’ and ‘American Idol’ Mentor Reveals Pregnancy

Tori Kelly and André Murillo are expanding their family!

The Grammy-winning American Idol alum, 32, is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her basketball player husband, 35.

The “Paper Hearts” singer announced her pregnancy on July 9, sharing a snippet of an unreleased song on YouTube and Instagram she titled, “Let’s make a…”

In the video, Kelly and Murillo share sweet moments together as The Voice advisor sings, “Only you know me / Mind and my body / Riding with you down this road / We got forever to go / When we get closer / And when I hold ya / You make it feel just like home.”

“And there’s no one here but you and me / We’ve been through it / Yeah, we been everywhere and in between / Yeah, yeah / Making the complicated easy / Felt every kind of feeling / Passed every test / Boxes, checked,” she continues, before finally revealing in her lyrics, “I’m ready for what comes next / Let’s make a baby.”

Kelly later showed off photos of her baby bump on Instagram, captioning a July 14 update, “BUMP DUMP”

Kelly, who has been touring with Ed Sheeran, told PEOPLE of her big baby news, “This year has already been full of highs. Getting to perform in stadiums all summer, writing the most personal songs of my career and now getting to start a family with my amazing husband.”

Kelly continued that she and Murillo, whom she married in 2018 after two years of dating, “are just so grateful for what’s to come and can’t wait to meet this little gift from God.”

The “Hollow” singer’s original announcement garnered plenty of excited comments from her friends and musical colleagues, including JoJo, who wrote, “CRYING THROWING UP SO HAPPY FOR Y’ALL (Can’t wait to be the eccentric auntie).” Justin Timberlake added, “What?! Congratulations!!!!!!” as Alessia Cara chimed in, “ahhh! congrats you two,” and Lecrae commented that he “can’t wait to be an honorary uncle.”

Kelly’s pregnancy news comes two years after she was hospitalized in July 2023 for life-threatening blood clots after collapsing.

“My family was definitely there for me,” she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show of her recovery. “I had a peace throughout most of it, but I was just kind of confused, and wondering what was going on. I thankfully had some amazing doctors who were able to just take care of everything and get me healthy. And it seems like it’s a manageable thing now. I feel amazing, they’re still monitoring me and everything like that, but I feel great.”