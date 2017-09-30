Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Tori Kelly Is Engaged

Congratulations are in order for singer and former American Idol contestant, Tori Kelly who revealed to fans and followers she is now officially planning for a wedding.

i love you A post shared by tori kelly (@torikelly) on Sep 29, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

The 24-year-old singer and songwriter shared with fans on Instagram Friday that she and boyfriend Andre Murillo are engaged.

Posting a black-and-white image of herself with Murillo, 27, Kelly can be seen holding her hands over her face in excitement in what appears to be a moment of surprise, giving us a glimpse of her stunning engagement ring.

"I love you," she wrote simply in the caption.

Mirillo, who is a basketball player working in Germany, took to his social media to also share a snapshot of his own.

With the two in a tight embrace, Murillo can be seen hugging the "Hollow" singer with a gentle kiss on her head.

"To have and to hold... to cherish and protect," he wrote in the caption, adding, "My best friend said 'yes.'"

• To have and to hold... to cherish and protect. My best friend said "yes" A post shared by André Murillo (@acmurillo22) on Sep 29, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

The singer, who recently went country for a duet with Chris Lane for her music video, "Take Back Home Girl," was coy about her relationship with Murillo, but revealed she was definitely not single.

When asked if there was a special guy in her life, Kelly blushed and said "yep!" and said, "That's all you get."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Photo credit: Twitter / @RadioDisney