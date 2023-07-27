Tori Kelly Gives Health Update Amid Hospitalization: 'Scary Few Days'

Tori Kelly has broken her silence after being hospitalized for blood clots after collapsing Sunday night. The Grammy Award-winning artist, 30, took to social media Thursday with a handwritten letter for fans about the "scary few days" she experienced. While the artist didn't confirm reports about her specific diagnosis, she did share that there were "unfortunately there are still some things to uncover."

"Hi friends ... as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges," Kelly's note began. "It's been a scary few days but i can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you." The "Dear No One" singer confirmed that she's "feeling stronger now & hopeful" but added that "unfortunately there are still some things to uncover."

She continued, "I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me," and confirmed that despite her health crisis, she will still be releasing her new EP Tori on Friday. "Of course i'm heartbroken about all of the things i had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but i know my health must come first," Kelly wrote. "Until i see you again, i still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place i've been in the last few years. i won't let this hurdle prevent the music from yours on friday!" Kelly concluded her letter, "I love you all so much & i am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care i have received. thank you from the bottom of my heart!" and signed "Love, Tori" alongside a heart.

Kelly's letter to fans came after her husband, André Murillo, posted on his Instagram Story Wednesday an update on his wife's health. "Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," he wrote in simple white text. "Not out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers." He continued, "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much!"

TMZ broke the news Monday that the "Nobody Love" singer had fainted after her heartbeat quickened while out to dinner in downtown Los Angeles. The outlet reported that Kelly was "out for a while" and her condition was "really serious" as she was "in and out of consciousness." Kelly was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment that night, where doctors reportedly found blood clots around her lungs and legs.