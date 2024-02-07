Jelly Roll Joining 'American Idol'

Jelly Roll is joining American Idol. The Grammy-nominated artist has officially joined the ABC singing competition's upcoming 22nd season as a guest mentor and performer alongside Idol alum Tori Kelly, who will be returning to the show that sparked her career, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Jelly Roll was nominated in the Best New Artist category at Sunday's 2024 Grammy Awards, which ultimately went to Victoria Monét, as well as the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for his song "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson. The award ultimately went to "I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves. Season 22 won't be Jelly Roll's first appearance on Idol, as last year, he partnered with Wilson to perform their song "Save Me" on the season finale and performed "Need a Savior" with Idol contestant Oliver Steele. Kelly, meanwhile, made it to Hollywood Week on American Idol Season 9 when she was just 18 years old, and released her debut EP, Handmade Songs, in 2012, which launched her successful career.

The "Wild Ones" musician and "Paper Hearts" singer will film their episodes at Aulani: A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai'i, helping Idol contestants as they hope to impress judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with their vocals and star power after Season 22 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Bryan was worried he wouldn't be asked back to Idol this year following his controversial comments about country star Dustin Lynch, the "Thinking 'Bout You" singer revealed Tuesday on iHeartPodcasts and MeatEater's God's Country podcast. Bryan jokingly introduced his friend at the Crash My Playa music festival in January 2023 by saying, "No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman."

The rant caused quite a controversy, and Lynch said prompted the Idol judge to clarify in an apology that his remarks were "complete sarcasm" and that Lynch was one of his "dearest friends on the planet." The "Small Town Boy" artist recalled, "And so [Bryan] has to apologize, you know, especially with, now he's worrying [about], obviously, American Idol. Who cares about the country music thing? It's American Idol. ... He gets to where he can't sleep at night 'cause he's worried."

American Idol season 22 premieres Sunday Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC.