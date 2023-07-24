Tori Kelly Hospitalized After Falling Unconscious

Tori Kelly has been hospitalized in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The pop singer is said to be dealing with "blood clots around her vital organs," per the language used in the TMZ story. Kelly apparently passed out while in Los Angeles on Sunday night, remaining unconscious for an extended period of time.

"We're told Tori's getting care in the ICU, doctors have discovered clots in Tori's legs and her lungs ... and are still working to determine if any clots are around her heart," the TMZ report reads. "The singer's been in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization." (TMZ doesn't include bylines on its stories, so we cannot attribute this quote to an individual reporter.)

The Sing actress was dining out in downtown L.A. on Sunday night when she experienced an increased heart rate and passed out. Her friends carried her by car to a local hospital from there, opting not to use an ambulance to ensure she was treated at a hospital other than the L.A. Downtown Medical Center.

Tori Kelly (real name Victoria Loren Kelly) is an acclaimed pop and gospel singer, taking home Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, BET Awards, and GMA Dove Awards, among others. Some of her most popular songs include the Ed Sheeran duet "I Was Made for Loving You," "Paper Hearts," "Dear No One," "missin u" and the for KING & COUNTRY collaboration "TOGETHER." She recorded several albums, including 2015's Unbreakable Smile, 2018's Hiding Place and 2019's Inspired by True Events.

Kelly is perhaps best known for her voice role as Meena in the massively successful animated movies Sing and Sing 2. Her cover versions of the songs "Don't You Worry 'Bout' a Thing," "I Say a Little Prayer" (with Pharrell Williams) and "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" (with Taron Egerton) have become hits on streaming services. She also competed as the Seahorse on The Masked Singer Season 4 and appeared as a mentor on both The Voice and American Idol. (She also competed on American Idol Season 9.)

Tori Kelly is currently married to basketball player André Murillo. The couple celebrated their 5-year wedding anniversary in late May.