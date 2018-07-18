Watch Chris Lane, Tori Kelly Perform ‘Take Back Home Girl’ on ‘Today’

Less than a week after Chris Lane released his sophomore Laps Around the Sun album, Lane took the stage on the Today show, to sing his current single, “Take Back Home Girl,” featuring Tori Kelly.

Lane asked the pop star to sing with him on “Take Back Home Girl,” after realizing the infectious tune needed a little something extra.

“I had the song,” Lane tells PopCulture.com. “It wasn’t a duet or anything like that, but we decided we wanted to put some female parts on it, and I knew it was going to be a single. My label asked who a dream collaboration would be. I said Tori Kelly, not realizing in that moment that it would end up actually happening. We sent her the song, she loved it, said she’d love to be a part of it, and I’m very thankful for that, very blessed that she jumped on the song, because I feel like it took it to the next level. So far, it’s been the biggest song of my career.”

Kelly isn’t the only guest artist who appears with Lane on Laps Around the Sun. The 33-year-old also asked Danielle Bradbery to join him on another song, “Without You,” from the record.

“Same kind of thing happened,” Lane shares. “I had this song, ‘Without You.’ I felt like it was missing a piece, and I asked my producer if he felt like maybe we should try to add a female vocal to it, and give it that different layer and different sound. We tried it out. I’d just done a guitar pull with Danielle the week before, and I’ve always known she’s just a tremendous vocalist, and she’s so sweet, much like Tori Kelly.

“We sent her the song,” he continues. “She decided that she would love to be a part of it. Brought her into the studio, I think, the next day, and she sang her parts. I’m really happy with the way the song turned out, and very thankful to have her on it.”

The North Carolina native is spending his summer performing at fairs and festivals across the country, where he will try to emulate his own musical hero: Kenny Chesney.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Kenny Chesney,” admits Lane. “Even coming up through college, I’d go to every single concert, every time he’d come to Charlotte, North Carolina. So many great memories at his concerts. Last year, he played a festival in Myrtle Beach called Carolina Country Music Fest, and kind of had one of those moments where I got to watch as a fan and now as an artist. The way he connected with me, the way he connected with everybody in that crowd, kind of changed my perspective on things.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kevin Winter