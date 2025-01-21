Henry Cavill Is Officially a Dad After Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Welcomes Baby

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are officially parents! The Man of Steel star, 41, and his girlfriend have welcomed their first child together, having been photographed out for a walk with their little one together in Australia, where Cavill will film the upcoming Voltron movie.

In photos published by The Daily Mail on Saturday, Jan. 18, Cavill and Viscuso can be seen pushing a baby stroller while out for a family walk. Cavill sported a white button-down shirt and dark jeans in a casual chic outfit he topped off with summery sandals, while new mom Viscuso glowed in a black maxi dress and flowing green cardigan, finished with black flip-flops.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Neither Cavill nor the Vertigo Entertainment producer has revealed details about their firstborn, including the baby’s name, sex or birth date. In April 2024, Cavill was the one to announce that he and his longtime partner were expecting their first child.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso attend Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” the Argylle actor told Access Hollywood at The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare‘s New York City premiere.

Shortly after, Cavill celebrated Father’s Day by taking to Instagram to show off his unborn baby’s nursery setup while asking for some advice from other dads ahead of the big due date. “Oh yeah…..and Happy Father’s Day ye dads out there,” The Witcher alum wrote in his Instagram caption. “Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips??”

He continued, “And don’t worry, pillows won’t be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and [scalpels] so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures,” referencing the Warhammer 40,000 adaptation that he and Viscuso were working on together.

Cavill and Viscuso announced their relationship publicly on social media in April 2021. The post, shared by Viscuso, showed the couple playing a game of chess together. “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or…maybe he let me win?” Viscuso captioned the post, adding a shrug emoji.