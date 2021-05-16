Who Is Henry Cavill's Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso

✖

Actor Henry Cavill confirmed on Saturday night that he is now dating producer Natalie Viscuso. Cavill posted a photo of her on Instagram along with a note asking fans to stop speculating and invasively asking about his personal life. With that consideration, here are the details publicly available about Viscuso.

Viscuso and Cavill have been making appearances together on Instagram since at least April, and fans were confused by her sudden and casual introduction. Viscuso is not an A-list celebrity herself, though she may be recognizable to fans of My Super Sweet 16 on MTV. Back in 2005, Viscuso's lavish 16th birthday party was documented in one episode. She would go on to become a production assistant and, eventually a studio executive for some major projects at Legendary Entertainment, including The Mist, Scream: The TV Series, Spy Kids: Mission Critical and the upcoming TV adaptation of Sin City.

Viscuso confirms her status with Legendary on LinkedIn and posts about her work often on Instagram. While Cavill hasn't been in any of Legendary's blockbuster releases recently, he and Viscuso could have met through the industry somehow. They haven't shared their meet-cute story, and Cavill firmly asked fans not to go digging into it.

Beyond that, much of the public information on Viscuso comes from Instagram and her brief stint on reality TV. The official description of her episode of My Super Sweet 16 reads: "Natalie has just moved from dull Roswell, New Mexico to glamorous La Jolla, California to live with her wealthy dad and stepmom. At 15 years old, Natalie is now living in a $5 million house and cruising around town in her dad's Bentleys and Ferraris. What more could she want? How about being the most popular girl at school?"

Presumably, Viscuso doesn't want fans to read too much into her reality TV appearance 16 years ago to get a sense of who she is today. Nor does Cavill, who wrote: "To you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop."

"I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your 'passion' is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most," he continued. "Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true. Let's embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity."

"I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself," Cavill concluded.