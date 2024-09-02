Will Henry Cavill tie the knot soon? A new report in Closer says his partner, Natalie Viscuso, is getting "antsy" for the Superman actor to propose as they prepare to welcome their first child together. The outlet's source, which they do not name, claims the media executive wants him to "formalize things with a proposal and a wedding date."

"Henry does everything at his own pace and is careful about every decision he makes, but that still doesn't explain why he hasn't taken the big step Natalie clearly wants him to," the source told Closer. "She's not an insecure person but Henry's super-slow and purposeful way of doing everything in their relationship has made her a bit antsy, to say the least!"

(Photo: Official promotional image for Henry Cavill's 2024 appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' - ABC)

The same source also dives into one possible reason for Cavill not yet taking the next step. The Enola Holmes and Witcher actor reportedly loves to carve out alone time for himself and spend as much time in England as possible despite his already busy schedule. Those ideals paired with a baby on the way might just mean the 41-year-old star has other priorities ahead of planning a wedding.

"Even as he and Natalie march forward with plans for a family and even for business collaborations, Henry still keeps one foot in his hobby-filled lifestyle," the anonymous Closer source said. "And also is totally adamant about making England, and not Los Angeles, his permanent base of operations."

(Photo: Official promotional still from The Witcher featuring Henry Cavill - Jay Maidment/Netflix)

They add, "A lot of this relationship has been conducted over long distances because Henry treasures his bachelor time too much. But he also has a whole extended family in England that he's still very close to and that he still relies on."

Despite the wait, Closer's source characterizes Viscuso as being "incredibly patient" with the Man of Steel star, who she's been with since at least early 2021.

The couple have not commented on the report since its publication in July.