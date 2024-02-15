Heather Rae El Moussa Facing Backlash After Leaving Stepdaughter out of Valentine's Post

Heather Rae El Moussa's Valentine's Day tribute is facing some serious criticism. The Flipping El Moussas star excluded 13-year-old stepdaughter Taylor from her holiday Instagram post while celebrating husband Tarek El Moussa, their 1-year-old son Tristan and Tarek's 8-year-old son Brayden, whom he shares alongside Taylor with his ex, Christina Hall.

"Happy Valentine's day to my boys T, T & B," the Selling Sunset alum wrote alongside a gallery of photos showing her with her male family members that also excluded Taylor. "I have never felt so much love in my life. All 3 keep me on my toes but I wouldn't want it any other way. I am so grateful to have you as my husband my best friend my partner @therealtarekelmoussa. You are my person, and the best daddy I could've ever asked for. I love you very much honey and I love you Tristan and Bray."

People were quick to notice Taylor's absence, with one follower asking in the comments, "Why wasnt Tay mentioned? Just the boys?" Another echoed, "Aww what about your beautiful step daughter?" as a third said, "What about poor Taylor??" Heather's comment section was filled with similar messages, with one user writing, "What a way to make her feel less than the boys. It's 2024...that's terrible!!!!!" and another agreeing, "I totally agree posting about your boys and not including Tay's wrong. I don't care how good of a stepmom you are what you did was wrong."

Also on Wednesday, the HGTV personality shared a video of three floral arrangements sitting on her counter that appeared to be Valentine's Day gifts from her husband and all three children. "Thank you my loves, @therealtarekelmoussa, Tristan, Bray and Tay" Heather wrote alongside the video, which she posted alongside a video of her giving a special new picture book to Tristan in honor of the holiday.

Heather has been open about her love for her stepchildren even before she and Tarek wed in October 2021. Last year, in honor of Mother's Day, she wrote on social media, "I have so much love for all three El Moussa babies that my heart can barely take it. Being a mother has completed me in ways I never knew was possible and changed my life for the better."