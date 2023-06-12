Heather Rae El Moussa Snipes Back at 'Mom Shamers' After Step Kids Criticism

Heather Rae El Moussa isn't here for the comparisons of her adoration for her newborn and her stepchildren. Apparently, some of her social media followers take issue with her page being filled with photos of her four-month-old son, Tristan, whom she shares with her husband, Tarek El Moussa. The Selling Sunset star is over the constant questions comparisons of how much she posts Tristan Tarek's two other children — Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7 — from his previous marriage to Christina Hall. "Taylor and Brayden are in school all day, and I'm home with Tristan. I can capture moments with Tristan easily," Young noted in a recent comment on her social media as OK! Magazine reports. Tarek and Hall share 50/50 custody of the two children. She also noted the older kids' hectic extracurricular activities schedule as the reason for their absence. "[They are] busy with sports and tutoring," adding, "They always have something going on. I blink and it's 8 o'clock at night. So when we're all together, the last thing I'm doing is standing around taking photos with all three kids." More than that, Heather notes her stepdaughter is going through a phase. "She's a teenager now and she'll be like, 'I don't love my hair in that picture. Please don't post that one,'" she explained.

It's not the first time the Netflix star fired back at claims of favoritism. She previously gushed over her close relationship with her bonus kids. "Got so lucky with this one," she captioned a shot of her and Taylor donning matching robes. "I met Tay when she was a little girl and the second I met her, I knew my life was going to change. She melted my heart. She opened her heart to me day one of meeting her. There was never an 'awkward' phase for us."

She added: "Not everyone can understand the close relationship I have with the kids & that's fine, all that matters is how we feel. The kids made me want to have kids, I love my role as their bonus mom."

Clearly, Heather Rae is over the mom shaming. Luckily, it's not stopping her happiness and her bonding with her blended family, and her openness to expanding their family even more.