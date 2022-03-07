‘Harry Potter’ Star Hospitalized With COVID-19 Amid Pregnancy

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave has been hospitalized with COVID-19 amid the third trimester of her fourth pregnancy. The actress, who starred as Ron Weasely’s girlfriend Lavender Brown in the hit franchise, shared news of her hospitalization on Saturday, March 3 by posting a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed connected to several monitors.

In the post, which put her baby bump on display, Cave told her followers, “Triage, once again…… Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?” On her Instagram Story she asked, “Also – Has anyone taken the anti-nausea drug and it made them feel worse?” News of her hospitalization was met with comments of support from her Harry Potter costars. Devon Murray, who played Seamus Finnegan responded, “Jessie, I’m so sorry you’re going through this now hoping for a speedy recovery.”

Cave did not provide any further details and has not revealed if she has been discharged yet. Her positive diagnosis came more than a year after her family was first struck by the coronavirus. In January 2021, Cave revealed that her then 3-month-old son Tennessee had been hospitalized with coronavirus.

“Poor baby is COVID positive. He’s OK and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. … This strain is super powerful and contagious. Really didn’t want this to be the start of my family’s new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors,” she wrote. “Please wish baby a speedy recovery. He’s 9lbs 7 [ounces] now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams.)”

Along with Tennessee, now 17 months, Cave is also mom to Margot, 4, and Donnie 6. The actress announced in December 2021 that she and her longtime partner, comedian Alfie Brown, were expecting their fourth child together. Cave made the announcement with a photo of herself tenderly cradling her belly, joking in the caption, “Can’t hide this new baby anymore.” On his own account, Brown shared an ultrasound image, writing, “Be easier in future if I just announce when she isn’t pregnant. Enjoy the baby’s foot.”