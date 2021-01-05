'Harry Potter' Actress Jessie Cave Reveals Her 3-Month-Old Son Is Hospitalized With Coronavirus

✖

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave's 3-month-old son has been hospitalized with the coronavirus. The actress, who welcomed her son in October with comedian Alfie Brown, revealed her son's hospitalization Tuesday, sharing a photo of little Tenn lying in a hospital bed. She assured fans her baby boy is "okay and doing well."

Tenn's hospitalization came as England announced a new strict lockdown, with Cave writing in her post, "I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital." The actress went on to reveal, "poor baby is covid positive." While Tenn is doing well, she said "they are being vigilant and cautious." She went on to encourage her followers to "take extra care in the coming weeks," as the new strain of the virus, which prompted the lockdown, "is super powerful and contagious."

"Really didn't want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn't want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth," Cave wrote. "Once again I'm in awe of nurses and doctors… He's 9llbs 7 now so he's a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room."

Cave welcomed Tenn in late October, sharing on Instagram at the time that her baby boy was born "just 40 mins after my waters were broken." Her baby was immediately admitted into the neonatal unit, with Cave writing, "he was wheeled away out of our arms... honestly one of the hardest moments of my life." The newborn spent his first weeks in the NICU before finally being released, with Cave revealing in her Tuesday post that he has since gained plenty of wait and is much "stronger."

Cave, who is best known for portraying Ron Weasely's girlfriend Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, announced in June that she was expecting. She shared a photo of herself with a visible baby bump, joking, "Oops I did it again." Tenn is Cave's third child, with the actress also sharing son Donnie, 5, and daughter Margot, 3, with Brown. Save and Brown first met at the Edinburgh Fringe festival in 2012. The couple briefly split following Margot's birth, though they reunited after "a couple of years of angst and personal growth."