Congratulations are in order for Harry Potter star Jessie Cave. Earlier this month, Cave announced that she is expecting her third child with her boyfriend, Alfie Brown. The couple, who first met in 2012, share son Donnie, 5, and daughter Margot, 3.

Cave, who is best known for portraying Ron Weasely's girlfriend Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, confirmed the exciting news on June 15. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo in a yellow and blue dress, a barely-there baby jump just beginning to show. She joking captioned the snapshot with, "Oops I did it again."

Meanwhile, Brown shared the exciting news on his Instagram account as well. In his post, shared with his more than 10,000 followers, Brown joked that he was "very happy to announce my forthcoming vasectomy." He shared the humorous caption alongside an ultrasound photo of their little one on the way.

Just last week, Cave opened up about her relationship with Brown and their journey to parenthood. Writing for The Times, the actress said that after first meeting at the Edinburgh Fringe festival in 2012, she and Brown went on a date that resulted in a one night stand and her becoming pregnant with her first child. Cave wrote that "something told me that our one night stand together was unique and beautiful – and deep down, being together one day already felt inevitable to be."

As they awaited the arrival of their first child together, Cave and Brown began to navigate a relationship. Two years later, they welcomed their daughter. Although the couple split when Margot was only a few months old, they reunited after "a couple of years of angst and personal growth."

The exciting news that they are expecting their third child together comes just weeks after Cave's on-screen boyfriend Rupert Grint welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with girlfriend Georgia Groome. Announcing their daughter's birth via a statement from their publicist, the couple asked fans to "respect their privacy at this very special time." They did not reveal their little one’s name.