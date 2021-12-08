‘Harry Potter’ Actress Reveals Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photo

Another little witch or wizard is joining the extended Harry Potter family! Franchise star Jessie Cave, best known for portraying Ron Weasely’s girlfriend Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, announced on Friday, Dec. 3 that she is pregnant and expecting her fourth child with her longtime partner comedian Alfie Brown. The little one will join older siblings Donnie, 7, Margot, 4 and Abraham, 14 months.

Cave made the exciting announcement on Instagram via a series of photos snapped by her sister Bebe Cave. Those images, taken in the bathroom, feature the British actress showing off her growing baby bump, with Cave tenderly cradling her belly in the first few photos. The actress shared in the caption, “can’t hide this new baby anymore.” Brown also shared the exciting news on his own account, where he shared an ultrasound image of his unborn baby’s foot, joking, “be easier in future if I just announce when she isn’t pregnant. Enjoy the baby’s foot.”

The pregnancy announcement comes after Cave and Brown welcomed their third child, son Abraham, in October 2020. The couple, who have been dating for seven years and announced in June 2020 that they were expecting, announced Abraham’s birth with Cave detailing how the little one’s arrival was a “very different experience to my first two births … much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control.” The actress explained that immediately after his birth, Abraham was “wheeled away out of our arms” and to the neonatal unit, something she called “one of the hardest moments of my life.” The newborn spent his first weeks in the NICU before finally being released.

Just three months after his birth, little Abraham was hospitalized for coronavirus. Sharing photos from the hospital room, Cave shared, “Poor baby is covid positive. He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully.” Abraham thankfully made a full recovery.

With Cave’s Friday announcement that little Abraham is set to become a big brother came a rush of congratulatory messages. Responding to her post, Devon Murray, who portrayed Gryffindor’s resident pyrophile Seamus Finnegan and recently welcomed his first child with girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey, wrote, “Congratulations Jessie.” One fan commented, “Congratulations! It’s such a joy to watch your family grow.”