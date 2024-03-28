Lea Michele Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, have revealed they are expecting their second child. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Glee alum announced her pregnancy by sharing photos from her maternity shoot.

In the first photograph, she appears smiling as she looks down and places her hands on her pregnant belly. The second picture is a close-up shot of her and her growing belly. Michele wore a white shawl and matching underwear. "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed," she captioned the post.

Zooey Deschanel, Nikki Reed, Ashley Tisdale, and many others were among the celebrities who congratulated the actress in the post's comment section. "So excited for this beautiful family," Tisdale wrote, while Reed commented, "Ahhhhhh." Additionally, Deschanel responded, "Congratulations!!!"

Michele and Reich have been married since March 2019. They have a three-year-old son, Ever Leo, whom they welcomed in August 2020. In 2022, the actress spoke of her love for her husband during a discussion about her role as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl.

She explained how she could do the job as a new mom: "I'm figuring it out." "I have the best husband -- he's so wonderful -- and family to help, but it's definitely, you know, a challenge," she said at the time.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022, Michele admitted to the host that she was unable to "couldn't see things clearly" before she married her husband and became a mother.

"It was all about my career. I've been so career-focused my entire life, I think to a fault," she explained at the time. "I think I have this sense of drive that created a lot of blind spots for me in my life.

"And then having our son and experiencing the challenges that we did throughout the pregnancy," she continued, "was something that unfortunately created a stronger bond in us—that I would never wish on anybody—but it did."

In 2021, Lea Michele described her pregnancy with Ever as "really intense." "I had a very intense journey trying to get pregnant," Lea Michele told Entertainment Tonight. "We were pregnant during a pandemic dealing with those complications. And then my son was born, we were in quarantine for almost a year altogether with him, so it's been pretty wild," the Broadway star said at the time.

Additionally, Lea Michele said she regretted not being more vocal about her struggle to conceive on social media. "I wasn't sharing what we were going through behind closed doors," she said, and as a result, many people "assumed it was fine."

"It was far from that. And it really was something that I regret. I wish I would have let people know what we were going through because for other mothers that may have been experiencing the same thing, they could have seen my pictures and it would have made them feel a certain way, and I wish I would have shared more."