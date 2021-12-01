Massive FOX Show Leaving Netflix Tonight

Each month, Netflix has to shake loose movies and Tv shows to make room for new content, and tonight the streamer is losing a massive FOX series. Come midnight, Glee fans will not be able to stream the musical series on Netflix any longer. For anyone who has the show in their queue, it’s time to binge a handful of episodes before they expire come Dec. 1. However, all hope is not lost, as the show is still streaming on Prime Video, for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Glee was created by Ryan Murphy and debuted on Fox in May 2009. It ran for six seasons, 121 episodes, eventually ending in March 2015. The show featured stars such as Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, and Jayma Mays as teachers at the fictional William McKinley High School. Morrison’s character, teacher Will Schuester, led the glee club group known as the New Directions. The was also a fame-catalyst for its young cast, which included Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Mark Salling, Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris, Harry Shrum Jr., and Naya Rivera, among many others.

https://youtu.be/8Ja9JLuGryU

Sadly, Monteith died of an alcohol and heroin overdose during Season 5, with his character being written out of the show as also having died, though no reason was given. Monteith’s passing was the biggest factor in Murphy’s decision to make Season 6 the show’s last. Following the show’s end, Salling was arrested for possession of child pornography and later pleaded guilty to the charges. He died by suicide on Jan. 30, 2018.

Tragically, in 2020, Rivera died while out boating with her young son. Rivera was reported missing on July 8, 2020, after taking 4-year-old Josey out in a rented boat on the Ventura, California, lake. The pontoon was discovered with Josey aboard, but Rivera was nowhere to be found. Authorities searched for more than five days, eventually finding Rivera’s body on the morning of July 13. Her death was officially ruled an accidental drowning.

In the wake of her death, Murphy announced that he was setting up a college fund for her son. In a statement issued to Entertainment Tonight, a representative for Murphy stated that he and the other Glee creators were actively working to make it happen. “Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have committed to fund and create a college fund for her child through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust, and have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate,” the statement read.