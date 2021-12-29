‘Girls Gone Wild’ Creator Joe Francis Claims Daughters Are Missing, Mom Charged

Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis claims that his two daughters are missing and that their mom has been charged in their disappearance. TMZ obtained legal documents in which Francis alleges that his children have not been seen for more than a week, and that their mother is facing kidnapping charges in Mexico. Francis owns a large home near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where his daughters were born in 2014.

In the new legal documents, Francis claims that he was supposed to have his daughters for Christmas, but their mother, Abbey Wilson, never dropped them off. He also states that the children have not been seen in about 10 days. Additionally, Wilson is accused of family violence and authorities have allegedly been unable to serve her with legal papers due to not being able to locate her. It’s reported that Wilson has not been living at her primary residence for six months.

Per the legal documents, Francis alleges that Wilson has had the girls living with another man. A source tells TMZ that Wilson is being charged with kidnaping, and that an amber alert is being issued for the children. The outlet also shared a photo of Francis and his daughters that is dated from November. It is unclear if this was the last time his saw his daughters.

According to the NY Daily News, Francis and Wilson first met back in 2012 when she won the Girls Gone Wild’s “Search for the Hottest Girl in America” contest, and they began dating shortly thereafter. Two years later, they welcomed twin daughters, Alexandria Claire and Athena Olivia. Things between them seem to have grown volatile over the past year, with Francis recently accusing Wilson of stealing $250,000 from him. He’s also accused her of kidnapping their daughters, claiming that Wilson kept them from him for six months. Additionally, Francis has alleged “constant child abuse” on her part.

“What a Golddigger,” he previously wrote in an Instagram post. “Abbey Wilson is holding my daughters hostage and trying to get money out of me. It is plain and simple. She’s extorting me for money and dribbling these lies about me in the process. Well it will not work. I will stand strong and daddy will have his little girls home this week.” At this time, Francis has not spoken publicly about the matter, with the NY Daily News reporting that a representative for the entrepreneur did not immediately return a request for comment.