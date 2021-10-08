’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Found Guilty of Assault, Kidnapping

90 Day Fiance alum Geoffrey Paschel has been found guilty of domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping, and interfering with an emergency call over an incident with his ex-fiancee Kristen Chapman (formerly Wilson). The reality TV alum went to trial over the alleged domestic assault of his girlfriend Wilson, which took place in 2019. He testified on behalf of his own defense in the trial on Thursday.

Paschel and Chapman had been in a relationship since 2017 and broke up shortly after in 2018. According to an affidavit obtained by Court TV, Chapman claimed he “grabbed her by the neck and slammed her head against a wall” after they got into a verbal altercation. She then ran to a neighbor’s house, pleading for help. The police arrived at the neighbor’s house where they went over the incident. Paschel denied the allegations at the time, despite Williams showing “bruises” and “abrasions.” He claimed her injuries had to be “self-inflicted.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following the guilty verdict, Paschel was denied bail and was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff. He’ll remain in custody until his sentencing hearing which is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2021. Chapman also testified during the trial, telling the courtroom of the distressing night. She told the jury that Paschel spent the night beating her head into the walls and down the stairs of their home. “When I was screaming, I was trying to get away, but I couldn’t. He was too strong,” Chapman said.

Paschel was featured in a few episodes of Before the 90 Days with his two love interests Varya Malina and Mary Wallace. However, because of the accusations and pending trial at the time, he was kept from appearing in the tell-all special. “I’m not sad that I wasn’t on it,” he said via Instagram Live in June 2020, per InTouch. “The mentality of keeping me off the tell-all because somebody said something is the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard in my life. … I want my court case to be over with, and as soon as my court case is over with, then my life will proceed.”

Malina addressed Paschel’s absence from the special saying, “I’m not the right person to ask that question because that was kind of … not only my decision.” She also spoke on the rumors of their split, “Be patient please and stay tuned. You will know the truth. I don’t like to hide something about my life.”