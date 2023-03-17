'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Reveals Pregnancy

Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey has a bun in the oven! The actress revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband Matt Ziering. Howey, who stars as a mom of two on the hit Netflix series, shared the exciting news alongside a photo that showcased her growing baby bump.

Howey announced the news just moments before attending the Hugo Boss Fashion Show in Miami, Florida, writing in her Instagram post, "@boss show with my forever new +1. Thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection!" In the accompanying image, the actress donned a skintight, floor-length brown dress that perfectly hugged her growing belly. A representative for the actress also confirmed the baby news to PEOPLE, sharing in a statement that they are "so happy for Brianne and this exciting new chapter."

The baby news comes just a little more than a year after Howey and Ziering tied the knot. The couple first met at a bar where Ziering was celebrating finishing the bar exam and Howey was out with friends. Howey previously told Los Angeles Magazine that they "ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in L.A." The pair sparked romance and eventually became engaged. After being forced to postpone their initial October 2020 wedding date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple tied the knot on July 24, 2021, in the garden of a family home in Palos Verdes, California.

News that the couple is set to take another big step in their relationship was met with plenty of excitement, including from her co-stars. Howey's on-screen daughter Antonia Gentry commented on the Thursday post, "So. happy. for. You," with Diesel La Torraca, who plays her son in the series, writing, "I can't wait to be a big brother!!! Sooooooo excited!!!" Fellow castmate and Schitt's Creek alum Jennifer Robertson said, "Beautiful mama! Can't wait to be a zany auntie!!!" Nathan Mitchell added, "I can't wait to meet them!!!"

Howey is best known for her starring role in Netflix's Ginny & Georgia. The actress portrays Georgia, a single mother who, after years on the run, hopes to put down roots and provide a little normalcy for her family in a picturesque New England town, though "it's not all carpool and Kombucha." As her daughter, Ginny, struggles with the everyday life of a teenager, Georgia's past threatens her and her family's new way of life. The series debuted to plenty of success in February 2021 and was quickly renewed for a second season, which dropped in January. Variety reported that the series became one of Netflix's most popular TV titles after it was streamed over 504.77 million hours. The series also enjoyed a multi-week stay on Netflix's Top 10 list. Netflix has not yet renewed the show for a third season.