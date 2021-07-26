Netflix's 'Ginny and Georgia' Star Gets Married After Being Forced to Cancel in 2020

✖

Congratulations are in order for Brianne Howey! The Ginny & Georgia actress married her fiancé Matt Ziering on Saturday, July 24 after having to postpone their initial 2020 wedding date. The couple tied the knot in front of 100 family and friends in the garden of a family home in Palos Verdes, California.

Howey confirmed the exciting news by sharing a photo on her Instagram Story of her and Ziering from their big day. In the image, snapped by photographer Tec Petaja, the actress could be seen wearing a stunning white gown by A LA Robe from Loho. Ziering, a lawyer, wore a navy blue tuxedo. For the ceremony, Howey walked down the aisle to the tune of Bill Withers' "Lovely Day," she told PEOPLE, which was first to share the exciting news of their marriage. At the reception, their food was catered by popular Los Angeles eatery Jon & Vinny's.

"It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love. The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined," Howey told the outlet of the wedding. "I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party."

The wedding came five years after Howey and Ziering first met at in a bar. At the time, Ziering was celebrating finishing the bar exam and Howey was out with friends, they told Los Angeles Magazine earlier this year. According to Howey, they "ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in L.A." Ziering added that it "wasn't totally random, but we had some mutual friends and now we're here!" Four years later, the couple had been ready to walk down the aisle in October 2020, though they were ultimately forced to postpone their wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, it wasn't all bad news, as Howey quipped, "We canceled our wedding. We couldn't get married in 2020 but we did get a dog."

The weekend nuptials come amid an exciting time for Howey, as Netflix in April greenlit a second season of Ginny & Georgia. The Netflix original series stars Howey as Georgia, a single mother who, after years on the run, hopes to put down roots and provide a little normalcy for her family in a picturesque New England town, though "it's not all carpool and Kombucha." As her daughter, Ginny, struggles with the everyday life of a teenager, Georgia's past threatens her and her family's new way of life. Debuting on the platform in February, Season 1 of the series was watched by 52 million subscribers in its first 28 days.