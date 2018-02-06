Catch Your First Full Glimpse of Kylie Jenner’s Baby

You might have missed it, but the first glimpse of Kylie Jenner‘s newborn baby has been right in front of fans’ eyes.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member had kept her pregnancy a secret for nine months, revealing on Sunday that she had given birth to her and Travis Scott’s first daughter on Feb. 1.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans have since been clamoring for more details about the little girl, speculating her name could be Posie or Mariposa, and zooming in repeatedly on the tiny glimpse of the baby’s arm shown at the end of Jenner’s 11-minute YouTube video chronicling intimate moments from her pregnancy.

But the real first look at baby girl Jenner came early in the video, when the 20-year-old expectant mom went in for her first sonogram and got a look at the distinctive profile of her baby.

The emotional moment clearly struck the Life of Kylie star, who has expressed her desire to become a mom since she was 15, a friend revealed in the video.

“She said, ‘I have something to tell you,’ and I said, ‘You’re pregnant.’ ” the friend said. “Obviously, I started crying. I was so happy; I was proud of her. It was what she wanted ever since she turned 15.”

“She’d always said how much she wants to be a mom and … I still get chills!” she continued.

Jenner also addressed how her keeping away from the media during her unconfirmed pregnancy was above all a decision she made for the health of her baby.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

Photo credit: YouTube / Kylie Jenner