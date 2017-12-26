Eva Longoria Shows off Baby Bump in Tank Top

Eva Longoria is baby bumping through the holidays. The 42-year-old mom-to-be celebrated Christmas in Miami with her family and Olivia Munn, showing off peeks of her baby bump on social media.

On Christmas Eve, Longoria was seen running errands around Miami Beach with husband Jose Baston, and later with a friend. She wore a sheer tank top to cover her bump and dark leggings, a baseball cap, sunglasses and a Chanel cross-body purse.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later that day, Munn shared a photo at Longoria’s Christmas Eve cookout. In the pic, Longoria’s bump can be seen beneath the black tank.

“Christmas in Miami,” Munn captioned the post. “When friends become family.”

On Christmas Day, Munn shared a series of videos to her Instagram Story showing off Longoria’s hard work in the kitchen.

In one of the videos, the 37-year-old actress watched Longoria carve a turkey.

“Eva, carving that turkey like a boss lady!” Munn said.

In another clip, Munn panned over the feast Longoria prepared for Monday’s dinner, which included stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, pies and more.

Longoria confirmed last week that she is expecting her first child with Baston. While the child will be Longoria’s first, it will be Baston’s fourth, as he shares three with ex-wife Natalia Esperón. Longoria is reportedly four months along and expecting a baby boy.