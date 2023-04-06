Emmy Rossum Reveals New Baby After Secret Pregnancy

Emmy Rossum shared surprising news on Instagram Thursday. The former Shameless star welcomed her second child. Rossum, 36, never publicly announced she was pregnant. This is her second child with her husband, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

"On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born," Rossum wrote on Instagram. She included the baby's footprints, a baby bump photo, and a picture of their son's face from the nose down. Their son was born at 10:40 a.m., weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz., and measuring 19.5 inches long. Rossum's post did not include their son's name. Rossum tagged her husband, but he stopped posting on Instagram in protest of Facebook's ownership of the platform in 2020.

Although Rossum kept the pregnancy a secret, she continued using Instagram. She often posted selfies that did not show off her baby bump. Earlier this week, she published photos from her next project, The Crowded Room, which premieres on June 9 on Apple TV+. The project also stars Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried and is based on Daniel Keyes' non-fiction book The Minds of Billy Milligan.

Rossum's post also mirrors the message she shared on May 25, 2021, the day after she and Esmail's daughter was born. "On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13 AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world," she wrote. The couple also never publicly announced they were expecting in that case either. They have never shared their daughter's name, and Rossum often censors her face in Instagram posts.

In May 2022, Rossum said on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she went into labor while in an Uber on the way to the hospital, calling the incident her "worst nightmare." "I gave birth almost a year ago today in New York and went into labor and took an Uber to the hospital," Rossum explained. "My worst nightmare would be, I had this [mental] picture of my holding on [to the handle above the door] in the car with the baby coming out in the Uber." Hopefully, her son's birth was less dramatic.

Rossum was previously married to Justin Siegel from 2008 to 2010. She married Esmail in 2017, after two years of dating. She is best known for playing Fiona Gallagher in the first nine seasons of Shameless from 2011 to 2019. Since then, she starred in and executive produced the Peacock series Angelyne, which told the story of the mysterious blonde bombshell who appeared on Los Angeles billboards in the 1980s.