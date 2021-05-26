'Shameless' Star Emmy Rossum Gives Birth After Secret Pregnancy

✖

Shameless star Emmy Rossum shared some exciting and surprising news on Tuesday evening. On Twitter, the actor shared that she gave birth to her first child with her husband, Sam Esmail. Rossum also posted a series of photos from her pregnancy, news of which has not been revealed until now.

Rossum wrote on Twitter that she and her husband welcomed a baby girl on Monday at 8:13 a.m. The actor did not share any other details about her daughter's birth, including her little one's name. Her announcement came alongside a photo of herself posing in a skin-tight black bodysuit. Rossum, who posed with her hand in her hair while gazing into the camera, put her baby bump on full display in the stunning snap.

On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13am, we welcomed our daughter into the world. pic.twitter.com/Wba7BwLxtB — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) May 26, 2021

The Shameless alum shared several other photos from her pregnancy on Instagram. In one post, Rossum donned a white bra and jeans to keep the focus on her baby bump. Her husband could be seen lovingly placing his hands on his wife's stomach in one of the shots. She also gave her fans a look at her daughter's footprint on the last slide in the photo carousel. The Phantom of the Opera actor also posted a photo of herself posing near a window in a subsequent snap. Rossum, who wore a flowy white gown while cradling her bump, captioned the photo by writing that it was taken two weeks before she gave birth to her daughter.

According to PEOPLE, Rossum and Esmail originally met on the set of Comet, which the latter directed. They became engaged in 2015 after two years of dating. The pair later wed in May 2017 in New York City. Around the time of her wedding, during an interview with Vogue, Rossum shared the romantic way that Esmail proposed to her two years prior. She explained that one of her husband's favorite things to do is read the "Modern Love" section in the New York Times. One day, he urged her to read a copy of the paper aloud to him. While she initially protested, she ended up reading the article from her bathtub.

"I began to read the article, and the story is about a director who falls in love with an actress, and I started to think: Huh, that’s strange," she said. "And then I realized that it was our love story." Rossum added, “At first, I freaked out because I thought perhaps he had actually put it in the paper and I hadn’t seen it, and everyone knew it but me. And then, I kind of scanned to the end and it said, ‘Love, your Sam.’” Esmail subsequently proposed to her with a vintage Chaumet diamond ring.