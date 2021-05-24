Emma Stone's Daughter's Name Revealed, and It's Similar to Her Own

✖

Emma Stone paid special tribute to herself and her family when naming her newborn daughter. After she and husband Dave McCary welcomed their first child together earlier this year, their little one's birth certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, has revealed new details about the bundle of joy, including that the proud parents named their daughter Louise Jean McCary.

As the outlet points out, that moniker holds a lot of significance and keeps with family tradition. Little Louise shares a middle name with not only her mother — with Stone's full name being Emily Jean Stone — but also her grandmother, Krista. The name also pays tribute to little Louise’s great-grandmother and Stone's grandmother, whose name was Jean Louise, meaning the newborn's name is a reverse of that.

The new details come after Stone and McCary, who tied the knot in September 2020, welcomed their daughter on March 13. Although the couple has not publicly confirmed the birth, several outlets reported the news in late March. The couple never formally announced they were expecting, and news that Stone was pregnant did not surface until January when she was photographed cradling her baby bump while out with a friend in Los Angeles. The pregnancy was later confirmed to E! News by a source who said, "Emma is pregnant and just loves married life!" A separate source also confirmed the news to Us Weekly, telling the outlet that the actress seemed "very happy and very excited about becoming a mother."

The couple has been mum about their family's new addition. It was not until April that a source revealed the couple welcomed a little girl. That source said the secrecy surrounding their expanded family isn't out of the norm, as "Emma is close to her family and good friends but not the type to flaunt her personal life. Dave respects that about her and is the same way. They have a great life together and support each other."

As Stone adjusts to life as a new mom, she is already getting back to work. The actress hit the red carpet on May 18 for the premiere of Disney's Cruella, the film in which she stars as a younger version of Cruella de Vil, with the film serving as a live-action prequel to 101 Dalmations. Coming just two months after she welcomed her first child and marking her first red carpet appearance since giving birth, Stone stunned in a black Louis Vuitton pantsuit, which Page Six reported she accessorized with a tiny diamond-studded dagger brooch. After news broke that Stone had given birth, a source told PEOPLE the actress was excited to be a working mom. The source said Stone "is a professional who lives and breathes her work. But if anyone can be good at both, it is Emma. She is a gifted person in every way."