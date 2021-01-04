Emma Stone Pregnant With First Child

✖

Emma Stone is pregnant with her first child. The La La Land actress was spotted with a baby bump during a walk with a friend in Los Angeles last week. Stone and her husband, Saturday Night Live writer, Dave McCary, secretly married last year, but little is known about the ceremony. They have kept their relationship out of the public eye, save for McCary's engagement announcement in December 2019.

On Monday, The Daily Mail published photos of Stone, 32, out with a friend in Los Angeles. Stone was wearing all black, with a tight shirt showing off her baby bump. The Easy A star wore a face mask and a black baseball cap as well. Although reps for Stone and McCary did not comment on the photos, a source told E! News, "Emma is pregnant and just loves married life!"

"She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing," another source told Us Weekly. Stone is "keeping up with friends and work lately, she's always active and gets her daily exercise in."

Stone and McCary started dating in October 2017 and got engaged in December 2019. At the time, McCary shared a photo of the couple, with Stone showing off the engagement ring. However, they have not shared any information about their relationship since. Stone does not have a public Instagram page and McCary has not posted anything on the social media platform since May 29. He shared a gallery of photos from Black Lives Matter protests, pictures of Black men and women killed by police officers, and information on how people could help.

Stone and McCary, 35, reportedly planned to get married in March, but the nuptials were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In September, Page Six and PEOPLE reported they finally married, but their reps did not comment. Stone and McCary were also seen wearing matching rings in Los Angeles on Sept. 11.

The reports of Stone's pregnancy comes a month after Deadline reported Stone dropped out of Babylon, a Hollywood-set period epic that would have reunited her with La La Land filmmaker Damien Chazelle. At the time, the site reported Margot Robbie was in talks to replace Stone. Paramount is planning to release the film on Christmas Day 2021 to qualify for the Oscars before a Jan. 7, 2022 wide release. Brad Pitt, who starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Robbie, is also set to star. Sources told Deadline Stone was leaving the film due to scheduling conflicts.