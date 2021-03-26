Emma Stone Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Dave McCary

✖

Emma Stone is officially a mom! The La La Land actress reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Dave McCary on Saturday, March 13, sources confirmed to TMZ. Currently, the couple has not confirmed the arrival of their little one themselves, and details, such as whether the bundle of joy is a boy or a girl, their name, and weight, are not known.

Stone, 32, and McCary, 35, lead relatively private lives and also did not publicly announce they were expecting. In fact, news that Stone was expecting did not surface until early January 2021 when the actress was photographed cradling her baby bump while out with a friend in Los Angeles. The reports of Stone's pregnancy came roughly a month after she dropped out of Babylon, a Hollywood-set period epic that would have reunited her with La La Land filmmaker Damien Chazelle. At the time, representatives for Stone and McCary did not comment on the photos, but a source told E! News, "Emma is pregnant and just loves married life!" A separate source also confirmed the news to Us Weekly.

"She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she's constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she's glowing," the source told the outlet. "She's been keeping up with friends and work lately, she's always staying active and gets her daily exercise in."

Stone first met McCary, a former segment director on SNL, when she hosted the show in 2016. Romance sparked in October 2017. Before the couple became engaged in December 2019, Stone had opened up about her plans for one day having a family when speaking Elle about her and McCary's future family plans. She told the outlet, “My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was, like, 'I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids.' And then I got older and I was, like, 'I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.'"

Stone and McCary officially tied the knot in September 2020, Page Six reported. The couple had reportedly been planning to wed in winter 2020, though they were forced to postpone those plans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The couple's bundle of joy comes as the highly-anticipated Disney film Cruella prepares to drop on Disney+ on May 28. In the film, Stone stars as a younger version of Cruella de Vil, with the film serving as a live-action prequel to 101 Dalmations.