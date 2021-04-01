Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary's First Child's Sex Revealed, According to Reports

✖

Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary are thinking pink. Just days after reports first surfaced that the couple had welcomed their first child together, a source confirmed the news to PEOPLE, also revealing the little one’s sex. According to the source, the couple's newborn is a girl!

TMZ was the first to report that Stone and her husband welcomed their bundle of joy on Saturday, March 13. At this time, the couple has not confirmed news that they are now proud parents themselves, and further details about their little one, including name and weight, haven't been revealed. According to PEOPLE's source, secrecy surrounding their expanded family isn't out of the norm, as "Emma is close to her family and good friends but not the type to flaunt her personal life. Dave respects that about her and is the same way. They have a great life together and support each other."

Speculation that the couple had babies on the mind, and may even have one of their own on the way, was first sparked back in November when the actress told Entertainment Tonight while promoting her film The Croods: A New Age, "I feel pretty good about starting my own pack." Speculation amped up in December after Stone was photographed cradling her baby bump while out with a friend in Los Angeles. Just days later, a source confirmed the news to PEOPLE. According to the outlet's post-baby source, "Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child. They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family."

Now tackling new duties at home, the couple are reportedly overjoyed to be parents. The insider said Stone is "excited" to be a mom and "she has been private but said that she was feeling great. She always has a huge smile when she is with Dave." The newly expanded family of three is reportedly spending some quality time together in the L.A. area. With her next onscreen appearance set to be in Dinsey's Cruella, in which the actress stars as a younger version of Cruella de Vil, Stone is also said to be looking forward to being a working mom, the source stating, "she is a professional who loves and breathes her work. But if anyone can be good at both, it is Emma. She is a gifted person in every way."

Stone and McCary have been dating since 2017, and it is suspected that they originally met on SNL in December 2016 when the La La Land actor hosted the NBC program. After becoming engaged in December 2019, the couple tied the knot in September 2020.