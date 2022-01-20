Emily Wickersham Celebrates With a Drink After Welcoming Baby Boy

Emily Wickersham is enjoying some of life’s simple pleasures that she couldn’t indulge in throughout her pregnancy. After officially becoming a mom of one following the December birth of her son, Cassius Wickersham Dale, the NCIS alum took to social media earlier in January to share how she is celebrating, Wickerham sharing a photo of herself drinking her first alcoholic beverage since becoming pregnant.

In a Jan.10-dated Instagram post, Wickersham shared a photo of herself indulging in an alcoholic beverage. The gallery of images documented the moment from when Wickerhsham first had the drink in hand to when she took her first sip, with the actress revealing in the comments that it was the “first cocktail in 10 months Oooo la la.” The post spurred plenty of comments from Wickersham’s followers, with one person writing, “Cheers, mama,” as somebody else declared that the cocktail was “well earned.”

The post came a little more than a week after Wickerhsam gave birth to little Cassius, her first child, on Dec. 30. The actress shared the exciting news of her little one’s arrival just a day later on Dec. 31, sharing a gallery of images of her newborn. She captioned the adorable images, “welcome to the world Cassius Wickersham Dale born 12/30/21 just in time to join the party to ring in the New Year. You are more than [James Badge Dale] and I could ever have imagined. We are so in love with you.”

Wickersham had first announced she was expecting back in July when she shared a poolside photo of herself with a visible baby bump. The actress wrote at the time, “My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!” The post prompted a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrity friends, with model and actress Keeley Hazel joking, “Congrats girl!!! But does this mean we’re not going on a date?” Actor Duane Henry commented, “Omgggggggg wham bam Wickersham!!! So happy for you lady Em, may god bless you guys.”

In the months following the pregnancy announcement, Wickersham shared a number of stunning maternity photos as she kept fans in the loop on her pregnancy. Just prior to giving birth, Wickersham and Dale celebrated the holidays, with the actress posting photos of herself posing in front of a Christmas tree as she bore her baby bump.