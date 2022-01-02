‘NCIS’: Emily Wickersham Welcomes Baby Boy, Reveals Adorable First Photos

It’s been a season of change for former NCIS star Emily Wickersham, and she announced on Instagram on Friday that she gave birth on Dec. 30. Wickersham gave birth to a son, Cassius Wickersham Dale, her first child with actor James Badge Dale.

“Welcome to the world. Cassius Wickersham Dale born 12/30/21 just in time to join the party to ring in the New Year. You are more than [James Badge Dale] and I could ever have imagined,” Wickersham wrote on Instagram. “We are so in love with you.”

Wickersham has been sharing photos from her pregnancy on social media, keeping her fans up to date with her life. The NCIS alum, who left her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop in the Season 18 finale, announced in July that she is expecting her first child with Dale, and she has followed that announcement up with a series of beautiful maternity photos.

Wickersham shared news of her pregnancy via a poolside photo of herself with a visible baby bump. The actress wrote at the time, “My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!” The post spurred a flurry of congratulatory messages, with one person writing, “Congratulations!!! Missing you on NCIS but soooo happy for you !! Enjoy the journey!!!!” Somebody else commented, “congratulations so happy 4 you!!” In mid-September, Dale revealed that Wickerhsam was in her third trimester, writing, “Happy Third Trimester baby.”

Wickersham played Bishop on NCIS for many seasons, but announced in May that she would not be returning. In a social media post, the actress shared some photos of herself from the show’s set, and shared her news. “Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later.”

She added, “This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget.” Wickersham concluded her message, “Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history. Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly.”