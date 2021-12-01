‘NCIS’: Emily Wickersham Reveals Major Life Update Ahead of Baby’s Arrival

Just months after leaving NCIS, former series star Emily Wickersham is continuing to make some major life changes. The NCIS alum, who is currently pregnant with her first child, revealed to fans in a social media post on Tuesday that with just a month to go before her due date, she has picked up shop and is setting down roots somewhere new, Wickersham hilariously documenting “moving day.”

The actress shared the major life update in a Monday Instagram post with a photo showing her decked out in winter gear as she stood in a stairway and held up a banana peel. The actress explained in the caption that it was “moving day,” adding that she was “8 months pregnant.” She went on to quip, “don’t slip on the banana peel. Keeping my eyes wide shut.” Wickersham did not provide any further details about the move, though she did tag actor James Badge Dale in the post.

Wickersham’s big move comes after she shared the exciting news in late July that she was expecting her first child with Dale. Sharing a poolside photo of herself with a visible baby bump, the actress shared, “My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!” Since that announcement, the actress has shared only a handful of other bumpdates, though Dale in a mid-September post marked a new trimester in the pregnancy, writing, “Happy Third Trimester baby.”

Wickersham was a beloved member of the NCIS cast, portraying Special Agent Ellie Bishop for more than 170 episodes beginning in 2013. She ultimately left the show in the May 2021 Season 18 finale, with the actress confirming her exit in a social media post that read, “Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later.” She continued, “this business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget.”

At this time, and as she awaits the arrival of her bundle of joy, Wickersham does not appear to have any upcoming credits. The actress has also appeared in NCIS: New Orleans, The Bridge, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and The Sopranos, among several other titles. New episodes of NCIS, now in its 19th season, air Monday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.