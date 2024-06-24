Elon Musk Privately Welcomed Baby No. 12 This Year

Elon Musk is a dad again. The Billionaire businessman privately welcomed a new baby this year, bringing the number of his children to 12, and his third with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his Neuralink company. At this time, the couple has not shared the child's name or photo.

Page Six spoke with Musk, who explained that there was no "secret" surrounding his child's birth, but he felt it would be "bizarre" to have issued a press release. "As for 'secretly fathered,' that is also false," he says. "All our friends and family know. Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean 'secret.'"

Musk had six children his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, though, sadly, their first passed away from sudden infant death syndrome at the age of 10 weeks. He later had three children with Grimes, whom he dated from 2018 to 2021.

(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME)

Musk is currently most well-known as being the CEO and CTO of SpaceX, as well as the CEO and chief product architect of Tesla Motors.

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002, with a mission to "revolutionize space technology." In 2012, he appeared in a 60 Minutes' interview and offered some insight into how far the company had come from and where he saw it going. "The odds of me coming into the rocket business, not knowing anything about rockets, not having ever built anything, I mean, I would have to be insane if I thought the odds were in my favor," Musk said, per CBS News.

Musk also stated that he finds it "important that humanity become a multi-planet species." He also stated that he felt "most people would agree that a future where we are a space-faring civilization is inspiring and exciting compared with one where we are forever confined to Earth until some eventual extinction event." Musk explained that this is "really why I started SpaceX."

The keen inventor eventually added that he had a lot of faith in SpaceX calling it a "little scrappy company," and saying that "every now and again, the little scrappy company wins." He concluded, "I think this'll be one of those times."