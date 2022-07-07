Elon Musk Secretly Welcomed Twins With Executive Just Before His and Grimes' Baby Was Born

Congratulations are in order for Elon Musk! The 51-year-old Tesla CEO is a father of 10 after he secretly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis in November 2021. News of the births was kept a secret up until Wednesday when Insider obtained court documents revealing that the twins, whose names have not been revealed, were born in Austin, Texas. Prior to the publishing of the report, neither Musk nor Zilis had announced they welcomed children together. The pair have not addressed the reports at this time.

Zilis and Musk met through their work with OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research-and-deployment nonprofit Musk cofounded in 2015. According to the court documents obtained by Insider, after welcoming their twins in November, Musk and Zilis, who is the project director at his Neuralink company, in April asked a county court in Texas to change their babies' names so they would "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name." An Austin judge granted their request in May. The twins' names were redacted to protect their privacy.

With the twins' births, Musk is officially a father of 10! He shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson, who was recently granted her request to change her name and gender, and Griffin Musk, along with triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax Musk, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The two had another son, Nevada Musk, who died at 10 weeks. He is also dad to 2-year-old son X Æ A-12 and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, whom he shares with his former partner Grimes.

Musk welcomed his children with Zilis just weeks before he welcomed little Exa with Grimes in December. Similar to the secrecy surrounding the twins' births, Musk and Grimes didn't initially share news they were expecting or that they welcomed a second child together. The exciting news was confirmed in Grimes' cover story with Vanity Fair in March of this year. Opening up about the little one's unique moniker, Grimes explained that Exa refers to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS, while her middle name, Dark, represents "the unknown." Grimes explained, "people fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe." The third part of their daughter's name, whom they refer to as Y, is Sideræl, with Grimes having called the name "a more elven" spelling of sidereal, "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time."