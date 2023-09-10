Grimes and Elon Musk Reveal Third Child in New Biography

Elon Musk revealed the birth of his third child with Grimes in a new biography written by Walter Isaacson. Their new child is named Techno Mechanicus, sometimes abbreviated as Tau, and while no news on the birth has been forthcoming, Musk and Grimes waited months before they announced the birth of their second child, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, in 2022. Their first child, X Æ A-12, or X, was born in 2020.

In a 2019 interview with WSJ Magazine, author Ryan Bradley writes that Grimes "nearly collapse[d] on the floor in a long, pained groan" after he mentioned Elon Musk. "Don't tell him I groaned just now," she said. "I groaned out of, I don't know, feminism. I mean, he's a super-interesting goddamn person." Afterward, she added, "And look, I love him," and "he's great." In an email responding to WSJ Magazine, Elon Musk said, "I love c's wild fae artistic creativity and hyper intense work ethic."

It was in 2018 when Grimes and Musk publicly announced their relationship for the first time, and in 2021, the couple announced that they had "semi-separated." At the time, the billionaire SpaceX founder told Page Six, "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms. It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room." As Grimes puts it in Musk's biography, the way Musk takes care of his anger is what she refers to as "demon mode." She continues to say that this "causes a lot of chaos" but also enables him to accomplish more.

Musk has a total of ten children with three different women, one of whom is Shivon Zilis, a member of the Neuralink executive board who works directly under Musk. Zilis had twins in the year 2021 after Musk offered to be her sperm donor so that "the kids would be genetically his," Isaacson writes in his recent book on Musk. "He really wants smart people to have kids," Zilis said in the biography. Grimes was pregnant with their second child when this occurred. According to reports, Musk did not tell her he had twins with an employee. "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer," Grimes had posted to Isaacson on X (formerly Twitter) in a now-deleted message last week. "I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart."